UK Court Convicts Ekweremadu, Wife on Organ Trafficking Charges





Alex Enumah in Abuja

A United Kingdom court has convicted a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, on charges of organ trafficking.

Also convicted are Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia; and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, who was said to have facilitated the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation.

Justice Jeremy Johnson handed down a guilty verdict on the defendants Thursday in London at the end of a six-week trial.

The Metropolitan Police had last year arrested Ekweremadu and his wife for luring a young man from Nigeria to the UK for the propose of organ harvesting.

Although, they pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court however, admitted only Beatrice to bail, while the serving senator from Enugu State was kept in custody throughout the duration of the trial.

Meanwhile, the court will on a later date, pass sentence on the defendants.





Source: Thisday Newspaper