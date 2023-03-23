World Leaders, Presidents, Family, African Entrepreneurs, Others Eulogise Elumelu





•Say his visionary leadership in business, philanthropy continue to inspire, motivate millions of young people to follow their dreams, aspire for excellence

Obinna Chima in Lagos and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Some world leaders, Presidents of African countries, business moguls in Nigeria, beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) and his family members have extolled the leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, as he marked his 60th birthday yesterday.

Speaking during a symposium organised to honour him yesterday, in Lagos, the TEEP beneficiaries from several countries in Africa, took turn to testify to how their businesses were transformed after going through the programme and were provided with seed capital. Also, other notable Nigerians praised Elumelu for his contributions towards youth empowerment.

In their remarks, his wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu and children prayed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper