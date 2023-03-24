A Night of Conviviality with Macallan in Accra





For two nights, ultra-prestige single malt whisky Macallan held an exclusive experience at the Country Club, Trasacco Valley in Accra, Ghama. The event drew the creme of the country who embody the distinctive character and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for.

Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West and North Africa, Abayomi Ajao while delivering the welcome address to the guests, said, “This was a night of conviviality and friendship, for us to gather and experience The Macallan. It is truly an honour to host some of Ghana’s most eminent individuals, who are distinguished in their craft. The Macallan’s unparalleled quality is a result of such exceptional mastery and precision. Today, we have demonstrated this through an immersive experience. One of our six pillars is the peerless spirit – from the production process and location to the passion and people involved. Our esteemed guests are deserving of such an experience from the world’s most valuable…





Source: Thisday Newspaper