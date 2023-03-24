Again, NiMet Warns Nigerians over Rising Gases in Atmosphere 





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday cautioned the public on the continues rise of average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.

NiMet noted that it is very clear, however, that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases.

The Director General/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, Thursday in Abuja, said the world had seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.

This therefore he explained, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of existence of the WMO. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary.”

Matazu, while speaking at the event, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generation, said: “As you may…





Source: Thisday Newspaper