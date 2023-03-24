Diri Preaches Love, Unity at Jonathan’s Uncle’s Funeral









Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has admonished people of the state to always promote unity and brotherliness for the sustenance of peace and development.

Senator Diri gave the admonition yesterday at the funeral service of Elder Omieworio Afeni, an uncle of former President Goodluck Jonathan, at the St. Stephen Anglican Church, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Diri said the state’s development should not be hinged on politics alone but ought to also entail how the people collectively tackled issues of common interests.

He said he was particularly pleased with the large number of Bayelsans that turned out in solidarity with Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience and the Afeni family.

Diri described the former president as a father and service-oriented leader, who has made indelible mark in the political history of not only Nigeria but also in Africa and beyond.

While condoling with the bereaved Afeni family, he noted that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper