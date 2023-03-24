Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Found Guilty of Organ Trafficking in UK Court





*Convicted of conspiring to exploit man for his kidney under Modern Slavery Act

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, have been convicted of organ trafficking, in the first verdict of its kind under the United Modern Slavery Act.

Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, Beatrice, 56, and Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey, according to UK-based The Guardian.

They criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been offered an illegal reward to become a donor for the senator’s daughter after kidney disease forced her to drop out of a master’s degree in film at Newcastle University, the court heard.

Sonia Ekweremadu was found not guilty. She cried in court as her…





Source: Thisday Newspaper