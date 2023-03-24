Group Storms INEC Head Office, Demands Cancellation of Kaduna Guber Poll’s Result





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A group under the aegis of the Coalition for The Restoration of Kaduna Mandate besieged the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, yesterday, to protest the conduct of the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The group, led by its spokesperson, Edward Auta and Convener, Hadwyah Samuel, demanded an immediate review of the entire results and the sacking of the INEC Administrative Officer in the state, Auwal Mashi.

Armed with placards containing various inscriptions, the protesters arrived the INEC headquarters at Maitama district of Abuja around 12 noon chanting solidarity songs.

They were received by the Deputy Director in charge of Security at the Commission, Ndidi Okafor, on behalf of the INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu.

Addressing journalists and the representative of the INEC Chairman, Auta alleged that the Kaduna Governorship Election, “was short of a democratic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper