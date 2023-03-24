House Demands Overhaul of Electronic Banking Platforms





Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct all commercial banks in the country to immediately overhaul their existing online electronic banking platforms for efficiency and ease of conducting electronic banking operations.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion calling on the CBN to Direct all Commercial Banks to Overhaul their Online Banking Service Platforms to Ease Electronic Banking Operations moved by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun.

Ogun Noted that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly (like the Central Bank of Nigeria).

According to him, the CBN was established under Section of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, Cap. C4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to issue legal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper