Keyamo Petitions DSS, Wants Political Opponents Charged with Treason





*LP: You closed your eyes to ethnic, vitriolic attacks on non-Yorubas in Lagos by your party and its supporters*Says Obi’s running mate a free citizen

*Group slams minister for pre-empting election tribunal

Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and one of the Spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo, has called for the arrest of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, for allegedly making incendiary comments and claims capable of causing an insurrection against the government.

But the LP Presidential Campaign Council dismissed the allegations against the party’s candidates. It accused Keyamo of selfishness, saying he felt content to look the other way when his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and its supporters moved against non-Yoruba nationalities in Lagos…





Source: Thisday Newspaper