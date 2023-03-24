Naira Scarcity: NECA Urges NLC to Shelve Planned Strike





*CBN officials engage labour over picketing threat

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) yesterday advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned strike against the prevailing naira scarcity in order to avoid dragging the economy into a deeper crisis.

The Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, gave this warning yesterday, in a press statement titled, “Nigeria Labour Congress Nationwide Planned Strike: NECA Calls for Caution, Urges Social Dialogue.”

However, in a bid to stave off an impending protest by the NLC against the central bank, some officials of the apex bank, including its deputy governors, yesterday met with the leadership of the congress in Abuja.

Speaking further, Oyerinde cautioned that embarking on the planned strike at this time would be counter-productive.

Oyerinde said: “While we had expressed our deep concern as regards the mismanaged and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper