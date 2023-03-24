NMDPRA Unveils Six Regulations, Moves Against Loading of Liquids in Unauthorised Locations





*Set to enforce compliance on installation of measurement devices

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has released six new regulations to guide operators in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Key highlights of the regulations, according to the sector regulator, are that henceforth, the noose would be tightened on operators who load petroleum liquids in unauthorised locations as well as those who do not install standard measuring devices on their facilities.

Speaking during the programme which took place at the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja, the Authority’s Chief Executive, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, listed the new guidelines as: The midstream and downstream petroleum operations regulations, the petroleum measurement regulations and assignment or transfer of licence and permit regulations.

Other regulations mentioned by Ahmed included: “The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper