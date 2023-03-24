Osinbajo Lays Foundation for W’Africa’s First Solar Cell Factory in Nasarawa





.Say industry will be game changer that’ll attract investments

.NASENI DG hails VP’s personal input in agency’s progress

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday laid the foundation for the establishment of the first solar cell production factory in West Africa in Gora, Nasarawa State.

This is part of Federal Government’s efforts towards transforming Nigeria’s power and energy sector which will rank Nigeria among countries adopting alternative energy sources, and also transform nation’s power and energy sector and boost the local economy.

Speaking while laying the foundation for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Solar Cells Production Plant in Gora, Nasarawa State, Osinbajo declared that “this landmark achievement places Nigeria within the ranks of countries pushing the boundaries in the use of climate-smart alternative energy sources, particularly solar power. And as we have heard, this…





Source: Thisday Newspaper