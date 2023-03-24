PDP Rejects Ebonyi Guber Election Result, Heads to Court





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly election in the State.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, the acting State Chairman of the party, Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie alleged that irregularities, violence and electoral manipulation marred the election.

He noted that his party was prepared to go to court with clear evidences of electoral frauds allegedly committed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nworie also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to review the outcome of the elections as it fell below the expectations of the people. “We unflinchingly state that our candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Odii was duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast in the election for the office of the Governor of Ebonyi State. Our opponents in APC resorted to electoral manipulations, violence, killings and the desecration of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper