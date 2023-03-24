Rights Groups Praises INEC, Says Lagos Elections Free, Credible









The gubernatorial elections in Lagos was free and credible, a coalition of human rights and civil society groups said yesterday during the presentation of its preliminary report.

The group said no election in the world is perfect, adding that the outcome of the election in Lagos substantially meets public expectations.

At the presentation of its preliminary reports in Lagos the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NIHRCO) a coalition of 130 civil society and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) said the election was not devoid of hitches but that overall, the result of the election represented the free, prior and informed consent of the people of Lagos. The event was attended by 80 leaders of civil rights and community based groups.

“What is left now is to heal wounds and fix broken hearts fuelled by ethnic baiting and hate speeches promoted by non state actors,” the rights group said

The coalition commended the political leadership of the state government,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper