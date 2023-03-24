SUBNATIONAL ELECTIONS: A ROUNDED VIEW OF OUR FAILINGS





Joshua J. Omojuwa argues that Nigeria should set the standard for democratic governments on the continent

One of my friends who had come to monitor the 2023 elections told me before any vote was cast that I should be grateful as a Nigerian, that no matter what happens, we still get to change our leaders at most in eight years. Whilst I have always been aware of that fact, hearing a foreigner say that helped to centre my attention on something I had taken for granted; the fact that our country had gone through many waters through the decades and amid all its challenges, we are comfortably in a place where we can change our leaders at every turn. But today’s piece is not about most viable minimal outcomes but about asking the best of us.

In 2013, a governor led the campaign against one of his opponents by branding said opponent a ‘Yoruba candidate’ in a South-eastern state. The governor’s party on the back of his approval went the extra mile of printing posters of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper