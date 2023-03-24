The Revival of Nigerian Ports





Since the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian seaports narrative has changed. The ports have wrest cargoes, hitherto, lost to neighboring countries due to improved infrastructure, effective traffic management, law enforcement that made the ports more efficient, writes Eromosele Abiodun

Nigerian ports, before now have been described as the most expensive and inefficient in the West and Central Africa sub-region. This made the nation’s seaports unattractive to importers who prefer diverting cargoes meant for Nigerian ports to neighboring countries that have efficient port system.

For instance, neighboring Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana seaports received cargoes meant for Nigerian port because of their efficiency and ability of the ports to meet the yearnings of the importers and clearing agents.

Dilapidated port infrastructure, long cargo dwell time, vessels turn around time, long clearing process…





Source: Thisday Newspaper