 Accord Rejects Rivers Governorship Election Result, Calls for Cancellation





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Accord governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has rejected the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in the state and called for the cancellation of the elections.

Lulu-Briggs, who made this call yesterday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, said the party will challenge the outcome of the election in court if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not revert the result allegedly allocated to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He stated that the election was marred with violence, snatching of ballot boxes, killings, manipulation of election results, police and thugs intimidation on the electorate among others.

According to him, the outcome of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly was responsible for voter apathy in the state.

He alleged that thugs working for the PDP hijacked the electoral process…





Source: Thisday Newspaper