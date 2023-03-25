ACF Decries Religious, Ethnic Politics





John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the manner in which religion and ethnicity was used by politicians during the just concluded elections.

In a statement in Kaduna yesterday, the forum noted that while the courts will resolve some of the controversies that trailed the conduct of the election, the issue of religion and ethnicity cannot possibly be resolved by the courts.

The statement signed by Murtala Aliyu, Secretary General of the forum, noted that in spite of the outcry by those that did not achieve their goals, “the exercise passed off fairly peacefully and the outcomes could be said to have reflected the broad aspirations of the electorate.”

According to him, the elections were characterised by “difficulties and mishaps: polling stations opened late, BVAS failed to upload results real time, there was scattered violence, there was vote buying, voter intimidation, etc.”

The forum said however, that there is nowhere…





Source: Thisday Newspaper