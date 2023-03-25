APC Begins Screening of Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Governorship Aspirants





• Don’t be a tribal leader, Adeyemi tells Bello

•My profile dwarfs other aspirants, says Ohiare

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the April 10 governorship primary, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of governorship aspirants for Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed November 11, 2023 for the conduct of the three governorship elections.

Addressing journalists after his screening on Saturday in Abuja, a former Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare said it was time for someone with his kind of skills to come in and consolidate on what Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, had done.

He said while he was not trying to look down on other aspirants, his profile dwarfed his competitors.

According to him, “Check our profiles. I am not trying to downplay anybody’s efforts but if you look at our profiles, the kind of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper