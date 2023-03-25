APC Campaign: There are Plots to Truncate Tinubu’s Inauguration, Undermine Democracy





*Says it knows those involved in the plots to undermine transition, democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told those plotting to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice-President elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on May 29 to bury the thought.

The Spokesperson of the campaign, Festus Keyamo in a statement issued Saturday said, APC campaign had watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous of truncating the country’s democracy.

He said for reasons best known to them, these persons have remained embittered that Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Keyamo added that repeatedly, but unfortunately, these “misguided individuals” have called for either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023.

According to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper