 APC: We Didn’t Suspend Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ajaka





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports making the rounds that it has suspended the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Murtala Ajaka.

Ajaka, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was purportedly suspended by the executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, in a letter dated March 20, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

However, it has emerged that one of the signatories to the said suspension letter, Danjuma Sani Ejika, had reportedly died in 2022.

Reacting to the purported suspension of Ajaka yesterday, Ward Chairman of the party, Omale Danladi, denied authorising any letter.

In a sworn affidavit deposed to at the Kogi State High Court, Danladi said at the late hours of 23rd March, 2023, he was informed of a purported letter of suspension alongside a document containing names and signatures of party’s Ward…





Source: Thisday Newspaper