Chrisland Faces Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless, Negligent Charges over Student’s Death





The Lagos State government has said it will prosecute Chrisland School, Ikeja, for alleged involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent act over the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, who died from electrocution during inter-house sport.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mrs Grace Alo, on Friday, the case was referred to the Nigeria Police which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) office on March 20 for review of the duplicate case file.

“On March 23, the DPP issued his legal advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school.

“Some members of staff and one of the vendors will therefore be charged with the offences contrary to sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos…





Source: Thisday Newspaper