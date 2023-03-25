CJN Travelled for Medicals, Never Met Tinubu, Says Supreme Court





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed report of a purported meeting between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in London.

The apex court through its spokesperson Dr. Festus Akande, who spoke with THISDAY on the alleged meeting that has gone viral in the social media, remarked that there was no iota of truth in the report.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election, having scored majority of lawful votes cast at the poll.

However, four political parties and their presidential candidates are protesting against Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress’ victory and have gone ahead to file their respective petitions in court.

Only few days ago, Tinubu, according to his media aide, Tunde Rahman, travelled to the United Kingdom “to rest after the rigorous campaign and hard-won victory at the poll.”

