Delta Guber: APC Leaders United Behind Omo-Agege to Retrieve Mandate, Says Emerhor 





The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, O’tega Emerhor, has said that the party’s leaders and various support groups in the state are united in the quest to recover its ‘stolen’ mandate from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the March 18th guber election.

The APC chieftain, while calling on Deltans and party faithful to remain steadfast and undaunted, assured them that the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the party leaders will use the instrumentality of the law to reclaim the mandate given to APC by Deltans who voted for APC during the just concluded governorship election.

Emerhor, who was the party’s 2015 governorship candidate and the first Nigerian to run for election on the platform of APC in 2013, urged Deltans and Nigerians to remain hopeful as it is only a matter of time for their choice of governor of Delta State to be restored.

He said the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper