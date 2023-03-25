 Election Infractions: Group Exonerates UNIJOS Vice Chancellor





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following allegations about election infractions against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, a group known as League of Concerned Professionals has strongly exonerated the Vice Chancellor, testifying to his impeccable character.

The Vice Chancellor served during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 18 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections all in Nasarawa State as the State Returning Officer. But since after the results of the March 18 elections were announced, there have been several allegations against him including alleged financial inducement.

Led by Barrister Chesil Drenkat, League of Concerned Professionals debunked that Ishaya, “a patriotic, forthright, God-fearing perfect gentleman” was too refined to be smeared with such allegations.

Drenkat said, “As concerned Professionals, we feel compelled to rise to the occasion by not only putting issues into their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper