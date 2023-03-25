Emefiele Leads Monitoring Team as CBN Restores Cash Supply





*Confirms evacuation of cash to commercial banks

*Directs banks to open branches on Saturdays, Sundays

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele will personally lead the apex bank’s team to monitor the level of compliance by the banks in various locations across the country, as the central bank yesterday confirmed the evacuation of banknotes from its vaults to commercial banks.

The move is part of a coordinated effort to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations across the country.

The CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the bank had also directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said a substantial amount of money, in various denominations, had been received by the commercial banks for onward circulation to their respective customers.

AbdulMumin added that the CBN had…





Source: Thisday Newspaper