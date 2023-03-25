Ex-Staff Seargent Seeks Army Chief’s Intervention over Wrongful Dismissal





*Appeals for payment of gratuity, pension

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A former Staff Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, Sunday Agbogun, has appealed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Faruk Yahaya, to revisit his wrongful dismissal from the Nigerian Army.

In a letter of appeal written to the army chief, Agbogun appealed to the army high command to effect the payment of his gratuities and pension after 25 years of service.

The letters written on his behalf by the the law firms of EO Amadi Chambers and GB Pepple & Associates, pleaded with the army chief to consider the payment of his pension and gratuities.

The law firms stated that Agbogun was wrongfully dismissed after an offence he allegedly committed with two other army personnel.

It said Agbogun was exonerated of the alleged offence while the other two, who were later indicted, were instead set free while he was dismissed.

“We are solicitors to SSGT. Sunday Agbogun, (who shall: be referred hereafter as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper