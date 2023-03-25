 INEC Frustrating Procedure for CTC Issuance, PDP Alleges





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday questioned the rationale behind the directive by the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) “to ensure comparison with IREV data” before issuance of Certified True Copies of Form EC8A used for the just-concluded election.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who made the assertion at a news conference in Asaba yesterday, urged INEC to do the right thing by allowing the states which are the original source of the documents to issue the same without comparing with the IREV data.

Specifically, Aniagwu said the reason PDP was seeking the CTC of the Form EC8A was to enable it prove its case at the Presidential election tribunal, adding that INEC’s directive to state RECs to compare with IREV figures would be detrimental to its case since…





Source: Thisday Newspaper