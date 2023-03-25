Nigeria: Ejindu Cometh! – THISDAYLIVE

EDIFYING ELUCIDATIONS BY Okey Ikechukwu

I shall reproduce in good measure something that was said here two years ago under the above title. The same thing was reemphasized in different words on the 5th day of March, 2019, thus: “A time comes in the life of a people when a conspiracy of circumstances heralds a new era. This usually happens when no one is expecting it; and also, when all principal actors are occupied with their private schemes. So did it happen in Obodo Mmehie, after decades of suffering and failed promises by various factions of the confiscators of the commonwealth. The suffering of the people and the total disregard for the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience led to the coming of Ejindu, the Young Man of Valour.

Until Ejindu’s emergence, the people looked up to the self-recycling leadership elite for a radical transformation of their lives. They did not know that conflicts between the various factions of the…