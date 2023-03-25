Osun State Comes Alive As Appeal Court Restores Adeleke’s Mandate





*Join hands with me to build state, dancing governor tells Oyetola

*Court grants Obi, Atiku permission to serve petitions on Tinubu through APC

Alex Enumah in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was wild jubilation across Osun State yesterday following the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which nullified the judgement of the election tribunal that voided the election of Ademola Adeleke as governor.

On the same day, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja gave the go-ahead to three presidential candidates – Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Chichi Ojei – to serve their suit against the outcome of the February 25 election on the winner, Bola Tinubu, through his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu held that the tribunal erred in law in arriving that Adeleke was not lawfully elected as governor in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke had on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper