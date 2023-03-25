 Police Parade Thugs, Display Recovered Firearms





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has paraded suspected political thugs arrested at the eve of the Governorship/State Assembly Election in the state.

The Police Command equally displayed firearms, vehicles and other items recovered from the suspected political thugs during the exercise.

Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba.

The PPRO gave a breakdown that 17 suspected political thugs were arrested, where two English pump action guns, nine locally fabricated guns and 20 live cartridges were recovered.

Nansel continued that 24 handsets of different brands, two unregistered vehicles, 15 pairs of desert boots, a bag containing belt and bullet proof jackets were equally recovered from the suspected political thugs.

He said: “On March 17, 2023 the eve of election, military operatives patrolling along…





Source: Thisday Newspaper