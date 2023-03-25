Presidency: Buhari Never Said He Won’t Hand Over to Tinubu





*Says 13 committees already set up to midwife transition

*’President’s Daura community yearning to welcome him back’

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency yesterday declared as “unfounded” insinuations in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari who campaigned vigorously for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the presidential-elect, has vowed not to hand over to him.

Rather, it said the Buhari-led government, which is currently at transition stage, had constituted different committees to midwife a new administration come May 29, 2023.

The Presidency in a statement entitled, “The President Never Said He Won’t Hand Over To Elected Tinubu”, issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, also added that the hometown of President Buhari in Daura, Katsina State is agog with arrangements for the return of their son after his eight-year tenure as Nigerian President.

Source: Thisday Newspaper