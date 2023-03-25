Ramadan Fasting in Islam 





Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic Hijri Calendar and is a month of fasting, repentance, and good deeds. Fasting in Ramadan upholds Sawm, one of the Pillars of Islam, which means ‘to fast.’

According to religious tradition, fasting is a form of self-discipline and a way to show devotion to God or a higher power. For example, Muslims observe a month-long fast during the holy month of Ramadan, where they abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset each day.

In addition to religious and spiritual reasons, fasting is also practiced for health reasons. Studies have shown that intermittent fasting can have a variety of health benefits, including improved insulin sensitivity, weight loss, and reduced inflammation.

It is pertinent to note that fasting may not be appropriate for everyone, particularly those with certain medical conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare…





Source: Thisday Newspaper