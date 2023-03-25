Senate Presidency: Probe Alleged $10,000 Bribe Scandal in N’Assembly, CD Tells EFCC, ICPC 





* Says senators standing trial for corruption shouldn’t be elected

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Foremost civil rights group in Nigeria, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICOC) to beam their searchlights on the National Assembly members at both the upper and the lower legislative chambers.

The CD, in a statement by its Secretary General, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, specifically asked the anti-graft agencies to thoroughly probe the alleged bribery scandal involving a ranking senator and 70 newly elected senators for the 10th Senate.

The media had, last week, reported a meeting between a senator and elected senators when the sum of $10,000 was allegedly shared to each of the 70 senators.

The CD said: “We have it through our impeccable source that some ranking senators have started…





Source: Thisday Newspaper