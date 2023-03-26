APC, PDP in Verbal War over Alleged Plot to Truncate Tinubu’s Inauguration





*Opposition parties can’t stop May 29 handover, says ruling party

*PDP vows not to be intimidated, says APC can’t gag Nigerians

*Atiku denies withdrawing petition, insists outcome of presidential election illegitimate

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in verbal war over an allegation by the ruling party that the opposition parties were plotting to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima on May 29.

While the APC told the opposition parties to bury the thought of truncating the inauguration, the PDP stated that it would not be intimidated by the ruling party’s allegation.

The main opposition party also told the ruling party that it “can’t snatch the presidency and run away like that.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday insisted…





Source: Thisday Newspaper