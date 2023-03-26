Bello Cautions Kogi APC against Divisive Tendencies Guber Contest 





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello yesterday warned all chieftains and members of the All Progressive Congress APC in the state against divisive tendencies that could stoke bitterness in their ranks ahead of the governorship primary.

Bello gave the warning in a statement the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo released to journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital yesterday.

The statement said the attention of the “Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been drawn to series of publications on the suspension or not of a member of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

“The governor, as the leader of our great party in Kogi State, warns against bickering that can undermine the peace and unity that the APC has been known for under his leadership.”

The statement added that the governor had, therefore, directed all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primaries…





Source: Thisday Newspaper