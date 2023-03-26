Boris Johnson, Sanwo-Olu to Address 16th Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture in Lagos





Segun James

The Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation has invited former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others, to share perspectives on how to promote love and peace in Lagos after the just concluded elections.

The Coordinator of the foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe revealed this at a news conference to mark the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series scheduled to hold on Monday, March 27.

Speaking during the conference, George noted that the former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, is expected to be a keynote speaker at the annual lecture billed to hold in Lagos on Monday, March 27.

George explained further that past speakers at the annual lecture series were either serving presidents or former presidents.

He noted that while President Muhammadu Buhari was a keynote speaker at the 15th edition, Johnson is expected to analyse the theme of the 16th lecture titled “Rehumanising Human…





Source: Thisday Newspaper