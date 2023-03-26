Cash Crunch: Banks Comply with CBN’s Directive, Open in Lagos, Abuja, Others





Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and Laleye Dipo in Minna with agency reports

Following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the deposit money banks (DMBs) yesterday opened their doors to customers in Abuja, Lagos, and other states for cash deposits and withdrawals in a bid to ease the cash crunch and provide succor to customers.

THISDAY checks revealed that compliance with the directive was high in Lagos and some other states.

THISDAY gathered across the country that some banks that did not open their banking halls, ensured their automated teller machines (ATMs) were loaded with cash to serve customers.

In Lagos, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, and Union Bank were some of the banks that complied with the directive.

At the Gbagada axis of Lagos, GTBank, Stanbic Polaris Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Providus Bank were both dispensing via ATMs as well as serving customers inside their banking halls.

Also, THISDAY witnessed full compliance by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper