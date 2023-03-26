DSS: We Won’t Tolerate Political Actors Who Champion Anarchy





Gboyega Akinsanmi

Amid incendiary altercations that ensued after the conclusion of the 2023 elections, the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday warned that it would not tolerate a situation where persons and groups would take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

Rather than resorting to inciting violence, the secret police urged the political gladiators to utterly comply with the rules of the game and approach courts of competent jurisdiction for redress in areas where they suspected that extant electoral law was violated.

The secret police gave the warning in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Peter Afunanya issued in Abuja yesterday, alerting the public of plans by some persons or groups “to violently disrupt peace in the country.”

The statement came barely 48 hours after the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Festus Keyamo had petitioned the DSS over alleged inciting comments…





Source: Thisday Newspaper