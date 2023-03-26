Gov Abiodun Mourns Gen Diya





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the government and people of Nigeria, as well as the military, friends and associates of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, who died Sunday morning.

He would have turned 79 on April 3.

Diya served as Chief of General Staff under Military Head of State. He previously served as Chief of Defence Staff and was Military Governor Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985 under the Buhari/Idiagbom military junta.

In a statement by Kunle Somorin, the governor’s spokesman, Abiodun described the departed army general as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible, adding that others carried on where he left off and Ogun State would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

The governor recalled that the deceased who apart from being a former de facto Number…





Source: Thisday Newspaper