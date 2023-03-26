INEC to Issue Certificates of Return to Govs-elect, State Assembly Members-elect Wednesday





* Yakubu denies ownership of property attacked in viral video

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that Certificates of Return would be issued to the governors-elect, their deputies and state assembly members-elect on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

This is coming as the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has denied ownership of the property attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on social media.

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement issued yesterday said specific dates for the issuance of the certificates would be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries of the various states.

He said: “By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every…





Source: Thisday Newspaper