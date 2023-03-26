Lagos Commissioner Wins Award in South Africa 





By Vanessa Obioha

Commissioner for Finance in Lagos, Dr. Rabiu Olowo has emerged winner in the just held Forty under 40 Africa Awards, one of only few winners from Nigeria.

The 37-year-old Olowo was awarded for his stellar track record in the governance category.

The Lagos State Ministry of Finance under his strategic leadership assisted the Lagos State Government to achieve an unprecedented height of triple A (AAA nga) ratings by International Rating Agency – FITCH. This is a reflection of the state improved accountability and transparency in the management of public funds for the purpose of delivering Infrastructure projects., including the management of debts.

In the past four years, Olowo has continued to champion the revenue acceleration process that has seen Lagos revenue increased by double digits, evidenced by a CAGR 12%.

Olowo has in entirety contributed immensely to public policy development and implementation impacting several sectors like…





