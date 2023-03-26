Lagos Identifies 349 Distressed Buildings, Issues 90-day Ultimatum to Owners









Segun James

The Lagos State Government revealed that 349 buildings across the state were currently in the state of distress, saying that a 90-day ultimatum notice had been issued to the owners to either re-engineer or remove the buildings.

The buildings and their locations were identified and published on the state government’s website by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA).

According to the General Manager of the agency, Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the identified distressed structures were identified through a thorough monitoring exercise aimed at preventing collapse and its attendant effects such as loss of lives and properties.

He added that all the identified structures had signs which indicated that they might not be fit for human habitation, some of those signs included cracks, bulging, exposed reinforcement, sinking and tilting, hence the need to conduct Non-Destructive Test (NDT) on them to ascertain their structural stability.

He noted that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper