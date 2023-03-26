Let’s Work Together to Make Oyo Better, Makinde Tells Folarin, Adelabu





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on his co-contestants in the March 18 governorship election to join hands with him to move the state to greater heights.

Makinde described the outcome of the process as a victory for the people of the state, saying he was open to working with the ideas of his co-contestants wherever they are found to be superior to his.

According to him, everyone must now come together in the interest of Oyo State.

The governor stated this at the Fresh 105.9 FM, promising to reach more people with development and to continue to deliver quality projects that will touch all sectors of the state.

He added that he would also go ahead to put the sticky points learnt during the campaign period into practice, just as he would continue the task of vigorously developing the state as he has done since he took office in May 2019.

Makinde used the opportunity of the broadcast to appreciate all residents of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper