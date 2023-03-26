LP Women Protest Keyamo’s Call for Datti’s Arrest









By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The women wing of Labour Party, Bauchi State, yesterday condemned the call for the arrest of the vice Presidential candidate of the party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The Chairperson of Bauchi LP, Women Wing, Hajara Moses John protested the call for Baba-Ahmed’s arrest at a news conference in Bauchi yesterday, describing it as mischievous and malicious.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had called for Baba-Ahmed’s arrest for saying that the President-elect, Senator Ahmed Tinubu should not be sworn in.

Baba-Ahmed claimed that Tinubu should not be sworn in when the electoral process that produced the president-elect was still a subject of investigation before the election tribunal.

Keyamo, however, found Baba-Ahmed’s opinion a threat to national security, calling for his arrest in a television programme on Thursday

At the news conference yesterday, LP’s women leader said: “We expect Keyamo who is a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper