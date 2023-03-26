Osinbajo Leaves for UK, To Deliver King’s College London Public Lecture Monday 





*Due back in Abuja later this week

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday depart Abuja for an official visit to London, the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, in a release, stated that the Vice President was in due to leave Abuja for London on Sunday afternoon.

According to the itinerary, the Vice President will be speaking on Monday at the King’s College, London where he has been invited to deliver a public lecture following the school’s annual Africa Week 2023 events.

As a political and thought leader from Africa, Osinbajo’s lecture will focus on the question of how Africa can prosper in an increasingly complex world.

The Vice President would be hosted as a Special Guest by the King’s College Africa Leadership Centre (ALC) and will confer with top officials of the prestigious institution ahead of his lecture which is expected to follow the theme of King’s College Africa Week 2023 namely “Changing Africa…





Source: Thisday Newspaper