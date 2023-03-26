Osun PDP Asks Oyetola, APC to Accept Defeat, Congratulate Adeleke 





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State, yesterday urged All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the 2022 governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to accept the decision of the Court of Appeal that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Rather than considering another appeal, PDP challenged Osun APC and Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Adeleke and join hands with his government in the state to move Osun forward.

The Chairman of Osun PDP, Adekunle Akindele in a statement he released yesterday in reaction to Oyetola’s resolve to challenge the unanimous verdict that threw away the decision of the January 27, 2023 Osun State Election Petition Tribunal.

In his statement, Akindele said if Oyetola and his followers rejected by the people go to ECOWAS Court or the International Criminal Court, (ICC) beyond going to the Supreme Court, Adeleke and Osun PDP would still remain victorious.

He…





Source: Thisday Newspaper