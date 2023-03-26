THE COURAGE TO ACCEPT DEFEAT – THISDAYLIVE

Every election has a winner and losers. Losers should be bold enough to show their sportsmanlike mettle

Elections in a democracy are part of the periodic process of leadership selection. And because the offices being sought are usually few, elections are also designed to produce more losers than winners. In the immediate circumstance of the announcements of the outcomes in our recent elections, it is only natural that winners modulate their triumphalism and losers summon the courage to accept their loss with sportsmanlike equanimity. Sadly, that is not what we witness in Nigeria today.

Following the presidential election of 25 February and the subsequent governorship election of 18 March, many contestants have rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Those who think they have grounds to dispute the results have resolved to head for the law courts in line with the relevant laws. A few who may not have empirical…