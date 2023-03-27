Ayu: Only NEC Can Suspend Me 





*Says those instigating ward exco ignorant

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu Monday reacted to his suspension by the executive committee of his ward, Igyorovo in Gboko local government in Benue state, stating that it is of no effect as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) has the constitutional right to suspend him.

Ayu said that as national chairman and indeed as a national officer, only the NEC of the party as contained in section 57(7] can suspend him.

A statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam

(Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Communications) said that the party wished clarify as follows:

“For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive…





Source: Thisday Newspaper