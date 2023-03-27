Deregulation: Brace for N750/Litre Petrol When Subsidy is Removed, Stakeholders Tell Nigerians





*Want govt to channel savings from subsidy to provision of palliatives for masses

*25 Nigerian crude shipments struggle to find buyers in Europe as French strike continues

*More than half of Nigerian export impacted by latest development

*Try oil thieves for treason, ex-Naval policy chief urges FG

*Says govt not doing enough to curtail oil saboteurs

Emmanuel Addeh, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

As the federal government prepares to completely deregulate the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry in the coming months, stakeholders in the sector have told Nigerians to be ready to pay as much as N750 per litre of petrol at filling stations. This was the highpoint of stakeholders’ interventions during an online workshop, with the theme, “Deregulation of the Nigerian Downstream Sector: The Day After.”

The workshop was organised by industry stakeholders, in collaboration with the African Refiners and Distributors…





Source: Thisday Newspaper